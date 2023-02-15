Marc Anthony, Wife Share Pregnancy News
Singer Marc Anthony shared news on Tuesday that he and wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting.
The couple’s first child together will be Anthony’s seventh.
The baby news comes a little more than two weeks after Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, tied the knot in Miami after an eight-month engagement.
Anthony has daughter Arianna and son Chase from his relationship with Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian and Ryan from his marriage to Dayanara Torres and twins Emme and Max from his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
He has released 14 studio albums and had English-language hits “You Sang to Me” and “I Need to Know” from his 1999 self-titled album.
