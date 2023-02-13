Marc Jordan, Amy Sky Selling Their Toronto Mansion

Canadian singers-songwriters Marc Jordan and Amy Sky have put their Toronto mansion on the market for nearly $8 million.

The couple’s home in the tony Rosedale neighbourhood boasts over 9,200-square-feet of living space, including seven bedrooms – plus another two in a basement apartment.

Designed by architect Samuel Townsend, it was built in 1907 for department store magnate Harris Henry Fudger’s son Richard Fudger.

Jordan and Sky, who are parents to Nashville-based indie musicians Ezra Jordan and Los Angeles-based Zoe Sky Jordan, converted the coach house to a recording studio.

Realtor.ca

Jordan, 74, has released more than a dozen studio albums but has had his songs recorded by artists like Cher, Bonnie Raitt and Diana Ross. His biggest success came from “Rhythm of My Heart,” a song he co-wrote with John Capek that was a smash hit for Rod Stewart in 1991. (Jordan also co-wrote the title track of Stewart's most recent album, The Tears of Hercules.)

Sky, 62, has recorded a number of albums and had success in the late ‘90s with songs like “I Will Take Care of You” and “Love, Pain and the Whole Damn Thing.” She also co-wrote songs for artists like Melissa Manchester, Anne Murray and Olivia Newton-John.

The couple’s first collaborative album, He Sang She Sang, was released last year and is up for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards.

Gilliam Oxley of Royal Lepage Terrequity Oxley Real Estate has the listing.