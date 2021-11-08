Marcus Mumford Completes NYC Marathon

Marcus Mumford and his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett completed the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Mumford, 34, ran his first marathon to raise funds for Children in Conflict.

“Saw the best of NYC yesterday,” Mumford wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday morning. “Deeply grateful for a lovely day off. People are awesome.

“Thank you so much to those who supported us, near and far. Now back to work.”

According to Runner’s World, Mumford crossed the finish line in 3:53:22 (the New York Times reported his time as 3:45:22).

Lovett, 35, finished with a time of 4:18:29.

Albert Korir of Kenya won the NYC Marathon with a time of 2:08:22.