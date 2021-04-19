Maren Morris Among Winners At ACM Awards

Luke Bryan was named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, where Maren Morris and Carly Pearce were double winners.

Bryan, who is recovering from COVID-19, said in a video message: “To all my fans out there and country radio, we miss touring. We’ve missed being on the road with everybody that makes me an entertainer. My bus drivers, my band, my crew… what a challenging year. But to all the fans and everybody we’ll be back out on the road doing what we love.”

Morris was named Female Artist of the Year and also picked up the ACM Award for Song of the Year (for “The Bones”). She said she was happy to have been in a category with female artists who “brought so much heat to the game.

“You’ve inspired me so much to no end, and even in a year where no one’s gotten to play shows, I have heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year.”

Pearce’s collaboration with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” was named Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over won Album of the Year and Thomas Rhett was named Male Artist of the Year.

Blanco Brown, in his first public appearance since being injured in a car accident last year, presented Old Dominion with the award for Group of the Year.

This year’s ACM Awards performances were pre-taped at venues throughout Nashville. Among the most memorable was Carrie Underwood’s medley of hymns from her new gospel album that culminated with CeCe Winans joining her on stage.

Miranda Lambert performed three times – once with Elle King, once with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and once with Chris Stapleton on the emotional “Maggie’s Song.”

Little Big Town, down to a trio due to Phillip Sweet testing positive for COVID-19, performances “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”

Dan + Shay apologized on Twitter after their performance aired out of sync. “We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations.”

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan - WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris - WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion - WINNER

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett - WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen - WINNER

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here, Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Single of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - WINNER

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz) - WINNER

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown - WINNER

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does to Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice - WINNER

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, Pink