Maren Morris Asks Fans To Share What They're Reading
Marin Morris plugged a pair of acclaimed ‘90s sci-fi novels by Octavia E. Butler in a tweet this week and asked fans to share what they’re currently reading.
The country star shared a photo in which she is laying outside reading a book and wrote: “Hi, book club? I’m an avid reader 4 times a year. I just demolished Parable of the Sower in 2 sittings and am now on the sequel [Parable of the Talent]. What are y’all reading?”
Morris said Parable of the Sower “predicted SO much of what we’re currently dealing with. It’s kind of insane. So well written and worth a read.” She told her followers she is also working through the 2021 self-help book How to do the Work by Dr. Nicole LePera.
When one fan replied that he was reading Marissa Moss’ Her Country, Morris responded: “It’s amazing and I’m honoured to be included.” The singer said she felt “so proud” of Moss when she saw the book at Nashville bookstore Parnassus a day earlier.
Moss replied: “I’m totally verklempt now. This means the world, thank you, thank you. A true honour of my life to tell & carry these stories.”
Another fan plugged The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, a 2017 historical fiction novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “Ooh adding!,” Morris replied.
In response to 2010’s Room by Canada’s Emma Donoghue, Morris tweeted: “I read that years ago and I want to reread it but as a mother now, I feel like it’s gonna mess me up. So good, though.”
Morris ended up with hundreds of recommendations.
“Reading is fundamental,” she tweeted in April 2021.
