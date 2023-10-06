Maren Morris Clarifies 'Country Music Is Burning Itself Down' Comments

Last month Maren Morris gave an interview with the Los Angeles Times where she aired her frustrations with the direction in which she felt country music was heading.

“I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help,” she said at the time.

In a new interview with the New York Times' 'Popcast' podcast, Morris attempts to clear up any confusion about her comments. She calls any assumptions that she is abandoning country music both "a little bit hyperbolic" and "ridiculous."

"I don't want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore," she says, adding that she wants to just keep "going and doing my own thing." Whatever that ends up being, she says, "Everyone's welcome."

"I'm not shutting off fans of country music -- or that's not my intention," she continues. "It's just the music industry that I have to walk away a few, like, factions from."

Morris adds that she doesn't know "if it's forever or it's just how I'm feeling in this current state."

You can watch the full interview below.