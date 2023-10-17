Maren Morris Files For Divorce From Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

According to Billboard, Morris filed the documents in Tennessee back on October 2, claiming they are “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife" and that they were “experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.”

The couple share a three-year-old son named Hayes Andrew, and have asked a judge to approve a “permanent parenting plan.” Morris is also seeking child support.

Morris and Hurd were married in March 2020, after first meeting back in 2013.

The two were occasional musical collaborators, scoring a hit in 2021 with their song “Chasing After You,” and co-writing songs from Morris' albums, 2019's GIRL and 2022's Humble Quest, as well as Hurd's 2021 album Pelago.