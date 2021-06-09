Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett Pull Out Of CMT Awards

Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett announced this week they were pulling out of the CMT Awards.

Morris, who was scheduled to duet with Canada’s JP Saxe on their single “Line by Line,” wrote in an Instagram Story: “Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!”

On her Instagram, Barrett cited “personal circumstances” for her decision not to perform on the show, where she was to join Lady A and Carly Pearce on stage.

Ingrid Andress will replace Morris and Canadian country singer Lindsey Ell will fill in for Barrett.

Morris and Barrett are both nominated for Female Video of the Year (for “To Hell & Back” and “The Good Ones” respectively) and Morris is up for Best Collaborative Video and Best Family Feature.