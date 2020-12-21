Maren Morris Scraps 2021 Tour

Maren Morris has pulled the plug on RSVP: The Tour, which included two Canadian dates.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” read a message from the country star on social media.

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancer the RSVP tour. You will receive a full refund at point of purchase.”

Morris said she is currently working on her third album, a follow-up to last year's Girl.

“I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she wrote.

In February, Morris announced that RSVP: The Tour would include a July 10th show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and a Sept. 25 stop at Montreal’s Corona Theatre. In May, COVID-19 forced the tour to be bumped to 2021. Morris was set to play Montreal on May 21 and Abbotsford, B.C. on July 30.