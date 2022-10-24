Mariah Carey Bringing Holiday Show To Toronto

Mariah Carey is coming to Toronto to celebrate the holidays.

The pop superstar announced Monday that she will present Merry Christmas To All! at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11.

"Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!," Carey tweeted. "lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!"

The only other performance will be two nights later at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Fans will also be able to buy an exclusive T-shirt and a copy of Carey’s forthcoming book The Christmas Princess.

In November 2016, thousands of people braved the cold to see Carey belt out her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" outside the Hudson Bay Company/Saks Fifth Avenue store in downtown Toronto.

Carey, who filmed her 2001 flick Glitter in Toronto, last performed in the city in March 2019 as part of her Caution World Tour.

In 2020, she told Elle about how she took control of her Christmases. “It’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey explained. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything.

“And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”