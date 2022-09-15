Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Butterfly'

Mariah Carey revealed Wednesday how she is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly on Friday.

“Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favourite and probably most personal album,” she wrote on Instagram along with a video showcasing what’s coming.

In addition to a special anniversary edition of her sixth studio album with eight new bonus tracks, Carey is also releasing 4K versions of the videos for “Honey” and “The Roof” and a documentary on the making of the “Honey” video.

Carey will also share “classic live performances” and release Honey (The Remixes) on vinyl and cassette as well as a new merch collection.

The pop superstar promised “more surprises.”

Butterfly was released on Sept. 16, 1997 and earned Grammy nominations for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Butterfly”) and Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“Honey”).

The collection went to No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart.