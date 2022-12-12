Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter Monroe In Toronto

Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe collaborated on stage for the first time Friday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

"This is our first duet,” Carey told the crowd at the first of two Merry Christmas To All! Shows. "We’ve been working on this one for a minute.”

Mother and daughter then sang a bit of the classic carol “Away in a Manger” – and the audience cheered Monroe’s vocals. (She returned to the stage later in the show to perform a cover of The Waitresses track “Christmas Wrapping.”)

Monroe and brother Moroccan are twins born to Carey and her ex husband Nick Cannon. Carey explained that she "never wanted to force them into doing anything music related."

During her show, Carey performed several Christmas favourites as well as a medley of her hits that included “Heartbreaker” and “Emotions” followed by “Hero” and “We Belong Together.” She closed with her ubiquitous holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The pop superstar was presented with a Diamond certification for the song, representing sales of 800,000 in Canada.

Watch Carey and Monroe perform together below: