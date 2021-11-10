Mariah Carey Gets Festive With McDonalds... But Not In Canada

Mariah Carey has partnered with McDonald’s for the holidays – but not in Canada.

The fast food chain announced Wednesday that it is launching the “Mariah Menu” on Dec. 13 – 12 days of free items in festive packaging available with any purchase over $1 on its app.

“Bringing together some of our favourite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favourite season is a holiday wish come true,” Carey said, in a release, adding that her favourite McDonald’s order is a cheeseburger with extra pickles.

McDonald's has previously partnered with music stars like Travis Scott and BTS.