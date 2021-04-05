Mariah Carey Hits High Note While Getting Vaccine

Mariah Carey showcased her five-octave vocal range last week while getting her COVID-19 vaccination.

As the needle was administered, the 52-year-old pop superstar let out a note-perfect scream. “Vaccine side effect: G6,” Carey captioned a video of the moment.

Admitting she was “a little nervous” about getting her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carey recalled a TikTok video she made in the early days of the pandemic.

“Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe,” she said, referring to a March 13, 2020 video clip where she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe washed their hands “to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard” in her “Fantasy (Remix).”

“You know, we’re still in this battle together.”

When the medical worker noted that there was no blood following the shot, Carey quipped: “See, I’ve proven my point. I am actually a vampire.”