Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers Among Global Citizen Festival Performers

Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers and Metallica are among the acts performing next month at the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Also taking to the stage in Central Park will be Charlie Puth, Rosalía, Mickey Guyton and Måneskin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host the free show on Sept. 24.

Another Global Citizen Festival taking place in Accra, Ghana will be headlined by Usher, SZA and H.E.R.

The concerts are designed to boost awareness of Global Citizen’s efforts to “empower girls, close the climate finance gap, alleviate the global food crisis, and relieve crushing debts.”

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said, in a release, that “decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises — climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake.”