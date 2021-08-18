Mariah Carey Launches Irish Cream Liqueur

Mariah Carey is getting into booze.

The pop superstar has unveiled Black Irish, a liqueur she said was “two years in the making.”

Available in three flavours – Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate – the Irish cream comes in bottles featuring Carey’s signature butterfly and the tagline “A Cause For Celebration” (a lyric from her 2005 track “It’s Like That”). The cap and seal are stamped with “MC.”

According to a release, the liqueur is “crafted and produced in Ireland in a certified sustainable facility — with 50 percent renewable energy” using aged Irish whiskey and “superior dairy sourced from Irish farms.”

The Original is described as a "rich luxurious liqueur with aromas of freshly roasted coffee, milk chocolate, and warm spices."

Carey said the name Black Irish is a nod to her heritage – Irish on her mom’s side and African-American/Afro-Venezuelan on her dad’s.

“I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round,” Carey said, in a release, “and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”