Mariah Carey Lights Up Social Media With Parade Performance


carey

Mariah Carey is being roasted – and celebrated – on the U.S. holiday for her performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 52-year-old superstar, wearing a tiara (perhaps a wink to her children's book The Christmas Princess) and holding a parasol, lip-synced her holiday hit while standing in one spot. (Her twins Monroe and Moroccan popped out of gift boxed behind her.)

“Mariah Carey looking like she’s being held at gunpoint was the highlight of the parade this year,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote: “Bro watching this Mariah Carey s**t on the parade is so sad. Where is she looking. She can't even lip sync. She doesn't know how to perform/appeal . She thinks showing up is enough. What is the theme of her outfit  Lmfao horrible”

Most of the attention was on her lip syncing. “Mariah Carey lip syncing in the Macys Parade is the worst I’ve ever seen,” read one tweet. Another read: “Are we supposed to act like Mariah Carey isn’t lip synching in the Thanksgiving day Parade?”

In 2018, John Legend explained why performers at the Thanksgiving Day Parade have to lip sync. “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance,” he tweeted.

Some viewers thought the performance was perfectly Mariah.

“Mariah Carey lip syncing in place with this umbrella at 78% energy while her dancers perform like their lives hang in the balance on the Thanksgiving Parade is pure CAMP!!,” read one tweet.

Someone else tweeted: “mariah carey getting paid to just stand there at the thanksgiving parade and not even pretend to be actually singing to the backing track lmfao queen behavior.”

Check out some more reactions:

