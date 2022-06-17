Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X Honoured By Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mariah Carey and Lil Nas X were among the music stars honoured Thursday night at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala in New York City.

After joking (or not) about the lighting at the event, Carey spoke about the challenges of a songwriter. “It’s not the easiest profession in the world,” she said. "Between the – this is a word my friend said to me the other day – the verkakte lawsuits and all the business side of it... no offence, we love the business people..." (Carey was sued earlier this month over her ubiquitous holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”)

Carey, who has writing credits on all 18 of her chart-topping originals, acknowledged the meme that shows her repeating "as a songwriter" and said she hopes there will be a new one. She also noted that she is only the 33rd female to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Lil Nas X was on hand to receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes “gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers.”

The 23-year-old said: “This award means a lot to me for the simple fact that somehow, I keep doing things and it keeps working. Thank you, universe. I don’t have any kids in the audience, or a wife, or in my case a husband to say thank you to, but thank you to my imaginary husband and kids.

“I hope to be back. I will, I will, in 40, 30 years.”

Also honoured were Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Rick Towels, William “Mickey” Stevenson and Paul Williams.

St. Vincent introduced Eurythmics with a performance of their hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and Jon Batiste did a medley of hits from The Neptunes – joined by Usher for one song.