Mariah Carey Offers 'Ultimate Holiday Experience' In NYC

Mariah Carey is giving fans a chance to celebrate the Christmas season in style.

The pop star has partnered with travel website Booking.com to offer Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, which includes flights and a three-night stay (Dec. 16-19) in a Grande Luxe King room at New York City’s iconic The Plaza hotel.

One pair of lucky fans will also get tickets to one of her Merry Christmas To All! shows at Madison Square Garden, dinner at Nobu and Mr. Chow, a private tour of Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center and a VIP skating session at The Rink.

Also included is a cocktail hour and photo shoot at Carey’s NYC penthouse apartment. (According to the conditions, access is limited to the private elevator entrance, Moroccan room, rooftop and a powder room – and Carey will not be there. Guests will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements and must surrender their mobile devices.)

The lucky fans will also get a signed copy of her new children’s book The Christmas Princess, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and a VIP experience at the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime,” Carey said, in a release. “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza!”

Fans can try their luck by booking Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 14 for only $20.19 U.S. (in recognition of the year her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart for the first time).