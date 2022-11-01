Mariah Carey Officially Kicks Off Holiday Season

Mariah Carey has officially launched the season of huge royalties holiday cheer.

As she did last year, the pop superstar posted a video in which she killed off Halloween and declared: “It’s time.”

The video starts in black-and-white with Carey dressed as a witch and riding a stationary bike before it bursts into colour to the sound of her 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey captioned the clip: “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!

Last month, the Queen of Christmas (some disagree with the title) announced that she will celebrate the holiday season by bringing her Merry Christmas To All! show to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 9 and 11. Her children’s book The Christmas Princess, written with Michaela Angela Davis and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi, is out now.

In 2020, Carey told Elle about how she took control of her Christmases. “It’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey explained. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything.

“And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”