Mariah Carey Officially Launches Holiday Season

Mariah Carey marked the official beginning of the festive season on Monday by donning a smashing pair of pumps and smashing a pumpkin.

In a cheeky video she shared on social media, the pop diva stands behind three pumpkins carved to spell out “It’s Not Time.” Carey destroys the one reading “Not.”

“It’s tiiiime,” she declares before her ubiquitous holiday 1994 track “All I Want For Christmas Is You” kicks in.

Carey also teases what could be another yuletide banger – the video has a quick shot of a present emblazoned with “11/5.”

The video ends with the message: “It’s Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through [U.S.] Thanksgiving!!!”