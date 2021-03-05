Mariah Carey's Brother Sues Her Over Memoir

Mariah Carey’s older brother is suing her over passages in her recent memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Morgan Carey filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Supreme Court alleging defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Also named as defendants are co-author Michaela Angela Davis and the 2020 book’s publishers.

According to the documents, 60-year-old Morgan “brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them. He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well.”

The lawsuit lists specific details from the pop star’s memoir that Morgan claims are false. In the book, Mariah refers to Morgan as her "ex-brother" and claims he was “troubled” and “unpredictable.” She wrote: “When my brother was around, it was not uncommon for holes to be punched in walls or for other objects to go flying.”

Morgan alleges he has “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.”

Last month, Mariah’s sister Alison Carey sued the singer over the book, alleging infliction of emotional distress.