iHeartRadio

Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit Becomes 1st To Achieve Diamond Status

carey

Mariah Carey is truly the queen of Christmas.

On Friday morning, the diva took to social media to show off a very special award she received from her label, Columbia Records, in recognition of 10 million U.S. sales and streams of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” Carey captioned the pics.

Notably, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the first holiday song to achieve Diamond status.

Released in 1994, the festive bop was penned by Carey and Walter Afanasieff and became a seasonal standard.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has topped the charts in more than two dozen countries – although it took 25 years for it to reach No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart and 26 years to get to the top of the UK chart.

In addition to being the best-selling Christmas song by a female artist, it is one of the top-selling singles ever. According to some reports, Carey rakes in as much as $1 million a year in royalties.

According to Music Canada, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was certified 7x Platinum in Canada last year – representing sales of 560,000 copies.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Mariah Carey

12

Latest Videos