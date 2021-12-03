Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit Becomes 1st To Achieve Diamond Status

Mariah Carey is truly the queen of Christmas.

On Friday morning, the diva took to social media to show off a very special award she received from her label, Columbia Records, in recognition of 10 million U.S. sales and streams of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” Carey captioned the pics.

Notably, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the first holiday song to achieve Diamond status.

Released in 1994, the festive bop was penned by Carey and Walter Afanasieff and became a seasonal standard.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has topped the charts in more than two dozen countries – although it took 25 years for it to reach No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart and 26 years to get to the top of the UK chart.

In addition to being the best-selling Christmas song by a female artist, it is one of the top-selling singles ever. According to some reports, Carey rakes in as much as $1 million a year in royalties.

According to Music Canada, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was certified 7x Platinum in Canada last year – representing sales of 560,000 copies.