Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit Helps Her Set New Record

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for Mariah Carey.

The pop superstar’s 28-year-old holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has topped the U.S. singles chart for the 10th time, making Carey the first female artist with three songs to spend at least 10 weeks at No. 1.

Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and her Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day” dominated for 16 weeks.

The only other solo artist to have at least three songs at No. 1 for 10 weeks or more is Canada’s Drake (“One Dance,” “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings”).

The Billboard Hot 100 is compiled using data on sales, streams and radio airplay.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 but didn’t make it into the Top 10 until 2017, when streaming data started to be used. The song spent three weeks at No. 1 in 2019, two weeks in 2020 and three weeks last year. So far this year, it has topped the U.S. chart for two weeks.

Overall, Carey has spent a record 89 weeks at No. 1 – well past Rihanna (60 weeks), The Beatles (59) and Drake (54). With 19 songs that have gone to No. 1, Carey is behind only The Beatles, who had 20.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 for the fifth time.