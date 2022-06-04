Mariah Carey Sued Over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey was slapped with a lawsuit Friday over her ubiquitous holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Songwriter Andy Stone is suing the pop superstar and co-writer Walter Afanasieff for “copyright infringement, unjust enrichment and misappropriation” and seeking at least $20 million U.S. in damages.
According to the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court of the Eastern District of Louisiana, Stone – who goes by the name Vince Vance – wrote and recorded a song titled “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in Nashville in 1989. It was released in 1993, a year before Carey’s song.
Stone claims he trademarked the phrase "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and alleges Carey and Afanasieff “knowingly, willfully and intentionally engaged in a campaign to infringe [Stone’s] copyright in the work … to the commercial gain, personal profit and unjust enrichment of the defendants and the irreparable injury and financial loss.”
Reps for Carey have not commented on the lawsuit.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Mariah Carey