Mariah Carey To Publish 1st Children's Book

Mariah Carey announced Wednesday she will release her first children’s book later this year – and, you guessed it, it’s about the holidays.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” superstar penned The Christmas Princess with Michaela Angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. It features illustrations by Fuuji Takashi.

In an Instagram post revealing the book’s cover, Carey described the story as “a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages!”

She explained: “Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The book will be released in the fall.