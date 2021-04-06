Mariah Carey Urges DMX To 'Stay Strong'

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to publicly share support for DMX, who remains in hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose last Friday night.

“Sending out prayers to DMX and family,” the pop superstar tweeted Monday. “Stay strong.” She included seven heart and nine butterfly emojis.

Carey joins U2’s Bono and stars like Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ja Rule, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ice T and Big Freedia in tweeting for DMX.

In a statement, a rep for DMX – whose real name is Earl Simmons – said he was rushed to hospital "after collapsing at home" and is in intensive care.

"Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read. "The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl.

“Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

According to TMZ, paramedics who responded to the rap star's home performed resuscitation but "we've been told X was left without oxygen to his brain for nearly 30 minutes, resulting in very little brain activity."

DMX's situation is nearly identical to that of rocker Tom Petty in 2017, who had a heart attack triggered by an accidental drug overdose. He was taken off life support two days later.

Fans of the rapper staged a vigil outside his hospital in White Plains, New York on Monday. Also there was DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom with their son Exodus as well as DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons.

DMX checked into rehab at least three times – in 2002, 2017 and in 2019. His most recent studio album was 2015’s Redemption of the Beast. His acting roles include the 1999 Vancouver-shot flick Romeo Must Die and 2000’s made-in-Toronto movie Exit Wounds.

Sending out prayers to DMX and family. Stay Strong 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 6, 2021

To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above! 🙏🏾❌ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 5, 2021

All of us in Smashville are wishing the best for the voice of our power play, DMX. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 5, 2021

"Just to say how blessed I am to have your voice near my voice

Your truth tellin

Righteous yellin

Saviour sellin self

Is an inspiration and very much a good vibration

Hope we get to realization

some day soon…

DMX IS THE BMX”

….

Bono

Prayers this Easter Monday for DMX — U2 (@U2) April 5, 2021

Prayers for DMX. 💜 — Melanie Fiona (@MelanieFiona) April 6, 2021