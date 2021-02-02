Marilyn Manson Calls Abuse Claims 'Distortions Of Reality'

Marilyn Manson responded late Monday to allegations that he abused ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

Manson added: “Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Early Monday, Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she said.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Several other women also came forward with allegations, including model Ashley Lindsay Morgan. “There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion,” she claimed.

In response to the allegations, Manson’s record label dropped him and two U.S. networks cut ties with him.