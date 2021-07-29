Marilyn Manson Claims Accusations Are Part Of 'Coordinated Attack'

Marilyn Manson says allegations of sexual assault and abuse by his ex Esmé Bianco are “untrue” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs.”

In April, Bianco filed a lawsuit claiming Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – drugged, tortured and sexually assaulted her a decade ago.

Billboard reported that in a court filing in response to the allegations, Manson said Bianco and other women who have come forward with accusations are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” He claims the women “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” their “twisted tales.”

Manson claims his accusers are conflating his stage persona with “fabricated accounts of abuse.”

In April, Manson’s lawyer Howard King called Bianco’s claims “provably false” and claimed she filed the lawsuit only after Manson “refused to be shaken down … and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred.”

Manson was dropped by his record label in February after several women – including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood – went public with allegations of abuse.

Following Wood's allegations, Manson countered in a statement on social media: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”