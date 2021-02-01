Marilyn Manson Dropped By Label Following Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson was dumped by his record label on Monday, only hours after his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood called him a “dangerous man” who “horrifically abused” her for years.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” read a statement from Lorna Vista Recordings.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson released 2017’s Heaven Upside Down and last year’s We Are Chaos via the label, which is part of Concord and distributed by Universal Music.

Loma Vista deleted references to Manson and his merch from its website on Monday afternoon.

AMC Networks also announced it will pull Manson’s episode of horror anthology Creepshow, which was set for its Shudder streaming service.

Manson appeared in two episodes of the made-in-Toronto series American Gods that aired last month. U.S. cable channel Starz has not said if it will pull his episodes.

Wood was one of several women who went public with allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of the shock rocker. The actress was 19 when she went public with her relationship with Manson, then 38, in 2007. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

Manson has not commented publicly on the allegations.