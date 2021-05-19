Marilyn Manson Hit With Another Lawsuit Alleging Abuse

Marilyn Manson is facing more allegations of abuse.

The shock rocker’s former assistant Ashley Walters filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles accusing him of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

Walters alleges Manson pushed her onto his bed, pinned her down and tried to kiss her when they met at his West Hollywood home in 2010. According to the lawsuit obtained by the Cut, he “moved behind Walters and bit her ear while grabbing her hand and placing it in his underwear.”

Walters convinced herself it was not an assault and met up with Manson several more times before he eventually offered her a job as his personal assistant.

The lawsuit claims Manson had violent outbursts that included throwing dishes and pushing her against a wall. He also allegedly told Walters to sit on the laps of his industry friends and associates, who sexually assaulted her.

Manson, according to the lawsuit, repeatedly threatened Walters and ordered her to pose in Nazi paraphernalia for photos he could use against her. After she was fired, Manson allegedly hacked her Facebook account with threats and harassment.

Manson has not responded publicly to the lawsuit and has not been charged with a crime. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Manson was dropped by his record label in February after several women – including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood – went public with allegations of abuse.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” Wood wrote at the time. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Last month, actress Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson accusing him of drugging, torturing and sexually assaulting her a decade ago.

Following Wood's allegations, Manson countered in a statement on social media: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”