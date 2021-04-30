Marilyn Manson Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been accused by actress Esmé Bianco of drugging, torturing and sexually assaulting her a decade ago.

“I am … pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me,” Bianco tweeted on Friday. “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye.”

Bianco filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on Friday that alleges Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – tied her up, whipped her and subjected her to electric shocks inside his Los Angeles home in 2009.

She entered into a consensual sexual relationship with Manson, but he allegedly dictated how she dressed, bit her, groped her in public and invited a minor to join them at their London hotel suite.

Bianco alleges that in 2011 she endured “constant abuse” for more than two months. The lawsuit claims Manson controlled her movements and threatened to interfere with her visa process. He “alternately kept Ms. Bianco awake for days at a time and then would lock her out of the apartment overnight,” it alleges.

Bianco alleges Manson chased her with an ax and cut her with a “Nazi knife” during sex and then photographed the wounds.

The lawsuit also claims Bianco was forced to do household chores, prepare food, provide uncredited backup vocals on his album Born Villain and submit to Manson’s guests and bandmates for spankings.

“He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him,” reads the lawsuit, which alleges that Manson “committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent.”

According to the lawsuit, she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and panic attacks as a result of her time with Manson.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In a statement, Manson’s lawyer Howard King dismissed Bianco’s claims as “provably false” and claimed she filed the lawsuit only after Manson “refused to be shaken down … and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred.”

Bianco, 38, had a recurring role on the Vancouver-shot series The Magicians and played Ros on Game of Thrones.

Manson was dropped by his record label in February after several women – including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood – went public with allegations of abuse.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” Wood wrote at the time. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Following Wood's allegations, Manson countered in a statement on social media: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”