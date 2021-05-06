Marilyn Manson's Ex Says She 'Survived A Monster'

Marilyn Manson’s ex Ashley Morgan Smithline is speaking up about the physical, psychological and sexual abuse she claims to have endured over a period of two years.

“I survived a monster,” Smithline told People.

The 36-year-old is one of more than a dozen women who have come forward this year with accusations against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. The 52-year-old shock rocker was dropped by his label and is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Smithline alleged Manson bit her, whipped her, carved his initials into her thigh and raped her. She also claimed he made her take part in a blood pact and would lock her in a soundproof room when he was angry. Manson also allegedly urged Smithline, who is Jewish, to find him Nazi weapons and memorabilia.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” she said.

In a statement to People, Manson’s rep said they “strongly deny” Smithline’s claims. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week.”

Manson has previously said his accusers’ claims are “horrible distortions of reality” and that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

Last Friday, actress Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against the singer accusing him of drugging, torturing and sexually assaulting her a decade ago. “I am … pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me,” Bianco tweeted. “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye.”