Marilyn Manson Settles Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed By Esmé Bianco

Marilyn Manson and British actress Esmé Bianco have settled a lawsuit she filed against him in 2021 alleging that he drugged, tortured and sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago.

In a statement to media outlets, Bianco’s lawyer said she reached a settlement “in order to move on with her life and career.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In his initial response to the lawsuit, Manson’s lawyer Howard King said Bianco’s claims were “provably false” and claimed she filed the lawsuit only after Manson “refused to be shaken down … and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred.”

Bianco had sought unspecified damages in her lawsuit, in which she alleged that Manson tied her up, whipped her and subjected her to electric shocks inside his Los Angeles home in 2009. She claimed that in 2011 she endured “constant abuse” for more than two months.

Earlier this month, a judge tossed out a lawsuit filed against Manson by Ashley Morgan Smithline – who alleged she suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse over two years – because she failed meet a deadline for hiring a new lawyer. And, last May, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2021 against Manson by his former assistant Ashley Walters because it exceeded the statute of limitations. She had accused Manson of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

Manson, faced with accusations of sexual abuse by his ex Evan Rachel Wood in 2021, countered in a statement on social media: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood, who did not file a lawsuit against Manson, was sued by the shock rocker for defamation.