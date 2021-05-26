Marilyn Manson Wanted In New Hampshire For Alleged Assault

Police in a small town in New Hampshire said Tuesday they have an active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson.

According to a statement from the Gilford Police Department, the 52-year-old rocker – whose real name is Brian Warner – is facing two counts of assault for allegedly spitting on a videographer during an August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the police statement said.

The charges are “Class A misdemeanors,” which can result in a jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of no more than $2,000 U.S.

Manson, who has not commented publicly on the warrant, is facing civil lawsuits from ex girlfriend Esmé Bianco and former assistant Ashley Walters alleging physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

After his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with claims of abuse, Manson issued a statement in which he called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality” and insisted his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”