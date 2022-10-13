Mark Hoppus Celebrates Avalanche Stanley Cup Win

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus was in Denver on Wednesday night as the Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup championship banner inside Ball Arena.

The singer led fans in a singalong version of blink-182’s hit “All The Small Things,” which has been the team’s unofficial anthem since 2019.

Before the ceremony, Hoppus told reporters the song was the reason the Avalanche took the trophy.

“They played our song, they won the Stanley Cup,” he said. “Every other team didn’t play our song. No Stanley Cup.”

On the ice, Hoppus congratulated the team and thanked fans for “taking our band along for the ride.” He added: “It means the absolute world to us.”

The band's 2000 song was then played over a highlight reel that was broadcast in the arena. "Congratulations! Let's do it again this season," Hoppus said.

On Tuesday, Hoppus and his blink-182 bandmates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker announced they are releasing new music and hitting the road for a 2023 tour that includes Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on May 11 (a May 15 show was added on Wednesday), Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 12, Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 27, Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 30.