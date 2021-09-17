Mark Hoppus 'Grateful' To Be Finished With Chemotherapy

Mark Hoppus said Wednesday he ws grateful to not be going for chemotherapy.

“It’s been three weeks since my last treatment,” the blink-182 frontman tweeted. “Normally I’d be going in today. ‘Normally.’ Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal.”

In June, the Blink-182 frontman told fans he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared,” he wrote at the time, “and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He later shared: “Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life.”

Hoppus, 49, said on Wednesday that on Sept. 29 he will “get scanned and will know if it worked.”