Mark Hoppus Performs Live For 1st Time Since Beating Cancer

Mark Hoppus performed live on stage this week for the first time since January 2020 – and almost one year after he told fans he beat cancer.

The 50-year-old musician joined Beauty School Dropout to perform their collaboration “Almost Famous,” which appears on the L.A. band’s debut album We Made Plans & God Laughed.

On Thursday, Beauty School Dropout retweeted a fan-shot video clip of Hoppus singing with them on stage.

Hoppus announced in June 2021 that he was three months into chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer (which he later said 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma).

In a new interview with People, the blink-182 singer/bassist admitted it was a dark time. “I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking,” he said.

Hoppus said before starting chemo he reconnected with Tom DeLonge, who left blink-182 in 2015, and drummer Travis Barker.

“There were no lingering grudges,” he recalled. “It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Hoppus gave fans hope for a reunion. “I’m open to whatever the next phase of blink is.”