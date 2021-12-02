Mark Hoppus Says He Shared Cancer Diagnosis By Accident

Mark Hoppus says he never meant to tell the world, via Instagram, that he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn't do it on purpose,” he told GQ. “But I don't know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people.”

In June, Hoppus took a photo of himself at chemotherapy that he intended to share only with close friends. Instead, it was viewable by all his followers.

The 49-year-old blink-182 musician deleted the photo but later shared his news publicly.

Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer, in April. He had felt something unusual in his shoulder while playing a video game and decided to get checked.

“I had a really dark time after finding out,” he recalled. “I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn't it be me?

“We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic.”

Hoppus regularly updated fans on his treatments and condition and then, in late September, shared some good news. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” he wrote. “It’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”