Mark Hoppus Tells Fans: 'I'm Cancer Free'

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus shared promising health news with fans on Wednesday.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” the musician wrote, thanking “everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus said he will undergo scans every six months “and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

The 49-year-old told fans in June that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared,” he wrote at the time, “and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He later shared: “Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life.”

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

On Sept. 20, he wrote about the hair growing back on his head. "Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?

"It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins. I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird."