Mark Ronson Reveals How He Pitched 'Barbie' Song To Dua Lipa

Music producer Mark Ronson got Dua Lipa to record “Dance the Night” for the Barbie movie by sliding into her DMs.

The song, which was co-written by Caroline Ailin and Andrew Wyatt, was released Friday.

“So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today,” Ronson wrote in an Instagram post in which he shared a screenshot of a DM he sent Lipa on March 31, 2022.

Robson explained to Lipa that he was doing the songs for the Barbie movie (“it’s maybe the funniest script I’ve ever read”) and said he would “f**king love” if she would consider “co-writing and starring on” a song “with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast.”

“Dance the Night” is the first taste of a soundtrack that includes contributions from artists like Ava Max, Charli XCX, GAYLE, Nicki Minaj and The Kid LAROI. Canada’s Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken, also has a song on the soundtrack.

Last month, Lipa was unveiled as a mermaid doll in the Barbie movie.

Barbie: The Album and Barbie are both out July 21.