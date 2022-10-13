Mark Ronson, Wife Grace Gummer Expecting 1st Baby
Songwriter and music producer Mark Ronson is about to become a father for the first time.
The 47-year-old Englishman behind hits like “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” ft. Miley Cyrus, is expecting a baby with his wife of one year, actress Grace Gummer.
Gummer, whose mother is Meryl Streep, debuted her baby bump at a party on Tuesday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of W Magazine.
Ronson has won seven Grammys during his career as well as an Oscar (for co-writing “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). He was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.
Gummer, 36, had a brief marriage in 2019 to musician Tay Strathairn.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Mark Ronson