Mark Ronson, Wife Grace Gummer Expecting 1st Baby

Songwriter and music producer Mark Ronson is about to become a father for the first time.

The 47-year-old Englishman behind hits like “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” ft. Miley Cyrus, is expecting a baby with his wife of one year, actress Grace Gummer.

Gummer, whose mother is Meryl Streep, debuted her baby bump at a party on Tuesday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of W Magazine.

Ronson has won seven Grammys during his career as well as an Oscar (for co-writing “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). He was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.

Gummer, 36, had a brief marriage in 2019 to musician Tay Strathairn.