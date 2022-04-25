Maroon 5 Adds 6 Shows In Canada

Maroon 5 is coming back to Canada.

The band announced on Monday that its 2022 World Tour will now include Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Aug. 1, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Aug. 3, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Aug. 5 and Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Aug. 6.

Maroon 5 returns north later in the month for shows on Aug. 19 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Aug. 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Maroon 5 was previously announced as a headliner at the Quebec City Summer Festival on July 9. They will also perform on June 11 at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

Last September, Maroon 5 became the first major U.S. act to perform in Canada following the lifting of border restrictions when the band played Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

The group, fronted by Adam Levine, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.