Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 announced Tuesday it is launching a Las Vegas residency next year.

M5LV The Residency is scheduled to run at Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 nights between March 24 and Aug. 12.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine made headlines earlier this month after model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer, who has two children and a third on the way with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine denied he had an affair but admitted he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner” and “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Maroon 5 has seven concerts scheduled overseas in November and December and a New Year’s Eve gig in Palm Springs, California.

M5LV The Residency dates are: March 24, 25, 29, and 31; April 1, 5, 7, and 8; July 28 and 29; Aug. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, and 12.