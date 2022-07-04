Maroon 5 Cancels Canadian Tour Dates

Maroon 5 has quietly cancelled concerts in six Canadian cities this summer.

A message to fans from Ticketmaster late last week reads: “Event Cancelled: Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

No reason was provided and there was no comment on any of Maroon 5’s social media accounts as of Monday morning. On the band’s website, the July 9 show at the Quebec City Summer Festival remains.

Maroon 5 was scheduled to perform at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Aug. 1, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Aug. 3, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Aug. 5, Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Aug. 6, Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 19 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Aug. 20.

The band, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, also scrapped its U.S. dates except for an Aug. 25-27 run in Orlando.

Last September, Maroon 5 became the first major U.S. act to perform in Canada following the lifting of border restrictions when the band played Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.