Marshmello Performs Soccer Spectacle With Selena Gomez, Khalid

Marshmello was joined by Selena Gomez and Khalid for a mind-bending performance Saturday at the opening of the UEFA Champions League Final.

The six-minute medley of the producer’s hits was shot over three days on a California soundstage with Marshmallow and his guests made to look like they were inside the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

The visual concept was created by Es Devlin, who worked on The Weeknd’s dazzling Super Bowl halftime show, and choreographed by JaQuel Knight. Fifteen dancers were digitally expanded to 100.

Marshmello took fans through bits of "Come & Go," “Wolves” (ft. Gomez), "Happier," "Alone," “Silence” (ft. Khalid)” and “Friends.”

Watch the performance below: