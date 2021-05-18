Marshmello To Kick Off UEFA Champions League Final

Marshmello will kick off this year’s UEFA Champions League Final.

The DJ and producer will deliver a virtual six-minute set before Chelsea and Manchester City face off at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on May 29.

“This really has been a year like no other,” said Marshmello, in a release. “I’m looking forward to giving my sport, music, and pure entertainment fans a show like they have never seen.

“I am going to bring to the world a performance that everyone can enjoy.”

UEFA and sponsor Pepsi teased Marshmello’s performance in a trailer that features soccer stars Jadon Sancho, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba.

Check it out below: