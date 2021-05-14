Martin Garrix Teams Up With Bono, The Edge For Soccer Anthem

Martin Garrix has collaborated with U2’s Bono and The Edge for “We Are The People,” the official song of the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” the 25-year-old Dutch DJ/producer gushed, in a release. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

Bono penned the lyrics and The Edge added a guitar riff to the track. “We are the people we've been waiting for / Out of the ruins of hate and war,” Bono sings. “Army of lovers never seen before / We are the people we've been waiting for.”

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11 in Rome.

Check out the "We Are The People" video below: