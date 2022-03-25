Massive Attack Scraps Tour Dates Due To 'Serious Illness'

Massive Attack has cancelled a string of shows so one of its members can recover from a “serious illness.”

In a message to fans shared on social media, the English collective explained: “For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We’re pleased to say that they are now in recovery.

“This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.”

No additional details were provided.

Massive Attack had performances lined-up in France, Spain, Norway, Italy and Germany.