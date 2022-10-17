Matt Skiba Congratulates Blink-182 On Reunion

Matt Skiba has insisted he is “truly happy” that Tom DeLonge has returned to blink-182.

The musician, who replaced DeLonge in 2015, took to Instagram on Friday to share some kind words.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today,” he wrote, referring to “Edging.”

“I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again. THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious!”

Skiba was returning some of the love he got from DeLonge, who shared on Instagram a note he said he sent to Skiba.

“I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence,” he wrote. “I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed.

“Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day.”

Skiba, 46, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Alkaline Trio.

DeLonge returned to blink-182 after Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer. Hoppus told People in August: “There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Last week, the band announced a new album is on the way and they are heading out on a world tour that includes Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on May 11 (a May 15 show was later added), Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 12, Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 27, Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 30.